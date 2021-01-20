GCPH beginning Phase 1B vaccinations

XENIA — Greene County Public Health officials announced that the agency will hold its first Phase 1B vaccination clinic on Thursday, January 21, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the former site of the Greene County Career Center, 2960 W. Enon Road in Xenia.

Those in Phase 1B must be signed up through the GCPH website to be added to the list of recipients prior to attending this clinic and have received notification by phone to attend. Residents can sign up to be notified of the next available clinic at https://healthalert.gcph.info/COVID19/signup. The number of vaccinations to be given depends on the amount of vaccine doses received by GCPH each week.

Once signed up on the list, each resident will be notified by phone one to two days prior to the clinic that is available to them. Vaccine is extremely limited and not all those who are 80-years-old and older will be able to be vaccinated at this first clinic. Additional clinics will be planned as vaccine becomes available.

Once people have signed up on the list, they do NOT have to call us again or sign up again if they don’t get in to the first clinic next week. It is a running list and as vaccine doses are received, we will notify the next batch of residents on the list. We will be in phase 1B for quite some time.

For updates on the vaccination process, www.healthalert.gcph.info/COVID19 or www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and click on COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

For other providers of the vaccine in Greene County, visit www.gcph.info.