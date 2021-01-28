Property tax bills on the way to property owners

XENIA — Greene County real estate tax statements for the first half of 2020 have now been mailed and are due Friday, Feb. 26, according to a release from Treasurer Kraig A. Hagler.

More than 46,000 bills were sent and residents should receive them within the next week. There are several payment options available.

“We offer many safe and convenient ways to pay your bill in this era of social distancing,” Hagler said.

Property owners can pay online at www.greenecountyohio.gov, by mail, in-person, or via the locked drop box located outside the office.

“Online payments have really taken off over the past year, with the cost of paying via E-Check only $1, we have seen many property owners take advantage of this convenience,” Hagler said. “Everything you need to process your payment accurately and efficiently can be easily located on your bill, it’s best to have it ready when you start the online payment process.”

Hagler said the curbside drop box is another great option because it lets anyone paying with a check avoid lines.

“We will be limiting the number of people in our small waiting area at this time for the safety of both staff and tax payers, and anyone wanting to pay in person could see a longer wait time,” Hagler said.

If residents choose to use regular mail, as long its posted marked by the due date, it’s counted as on time. Property owners paying by mail or using the drop box who would like a receipt, should include a self-address stamped envelope, and the treasurer’s office will return proof of payment once processed.

With the upgrades in technology, Hagler also encouraged individuals to use the county’s online tools to check for information pertaining to their taxes.

“We receive a lot of phone calls asking for information that is available online via the county auditor’s web site,” he said. “My office operates with a small staff of six deputies and due to this being the first-year taxes are being assessed on new property values, I anticipate an increase in call volume and questions from property owners.”

According to Hagler, most payments are processed within a day or two of being received, though this could vary depending on the mail volume. Payment information is updated every night to the website, and can be viewed at any time.

The treasurer’s office recommends first checking with your bank before visiting the county’s website to see if the payment is credited to your parcel(s).

With the increase in home purchases and refinances at the end of 2020 your mortgage company may not have requested your property tax bill before they were mailed. If your mortgage company is responsible for payment of the property tax, reach out to them directly for instructions, the release said.

The treasurer’s office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will be extended hours from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 19, 20, and 21. For more information, contact the Greene County Treasurer’s Office at 937-562-5017.