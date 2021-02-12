Bob Hope Auditorium reopens to the public

Xenia High School welcomed visitors back into the Bob Hope auditorium after extensive renovations.
Improvements include state-of-the-art sound and projection technology; new seating, including accessibility options; new flooring throughout the theatre; and new stage and house lighting.
The Bob Hope Auditorium at Xenia High School seats 710 people.
