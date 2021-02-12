GCPH warns residents of scammers sharing false vaccine info

XENIA — Greene County Public Health officials have been alerted to the possibility of scammers fraudulently contacting residents by phone, text or email posing as public health officials and sharing information on the vaccine or other topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to GCPH officials, persons who are a part of Phase 1B and have pre-registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through GCPH will receive a call from 937-347-5030 and the caller ID will read GREENE COUNTY. It will be a recorded message stating the date, time and location of the next available clinic for the person to receive a vaccine. If the person cannot take the call at the time it comes in, it will leave a voice mail.

Those who provide an email on the online registration form will get an email from bbrooks@gcph.info.

GCPH officials also said the only place to register for a clinic provided by GCPH is on its website at www.gcph.info. Once on the site, the person can click the center blue box that states: Click This Box to go to the COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up Page. Then he or she will be able to read the information and click the link to fill out the form.

Once a person is on the list, he or she will remain on the list until he or she receives the call to come to a scheduled clinic. It could take several weeks or even longer, pending vaccine availability, before receiving a call, GCPH officials continued.

As a federal asset, the COVID-19 vaccine is free to the public; however, GCPH will attempt to bill insurance for administration of the vaccine. There is no fee and no one will receive a bill.

There are other vaccine providers in Greene County. There is no affiliation between GCPH and the other providers. Persons can visit vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov for the list of other providers which can be sorted by county. Everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated in their home county as vaccine allotment to the counties is based on population.

Pending vaccine availability, GCPH is running clinics on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Russ Research Center, 2730 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek.

In addition, to avoid loss of personal information, GCPH officials encourage the public to not to share pictures of vaccination cards on social media as it does contain personal information.

For more information, contact Public Information Officer Laurie Fox at 937-374-5600 ext. 5669 or by email at lfox@gcph.info or visit GCPH on social media or GCPH’s COVID-19 FAQ page at healthalert.gcph.info/COVID19.