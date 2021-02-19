GCCC is looking toward the future

XENIA — Even though they are still navigating through their first year in a new building, Greene County Career Center officials already have an eye on the future.

They hope to fill the 262,000 square-foot structure.

“The new building is designed to hold 950 high school students,” Superintendent Dave Deskins said. “That is our enrollment goal.”

Currently, GCCC has an enrollment of 735 for its high school programs and through peace officer and corrections training it has an additional 150. It has has received more than 400 applications from next year’s juniors, which is a good start toward enrollment growth.

Officially, only juniors and seniors can attend. However the institution has programs in place for middle school students, which could lead to enrollment a few years later.

“We have partnered with Beavercreek City Schools to provide engineering classes at the middle school and freshman level there,” Deskins said. “We have provided family and consumer science classes through Bellbrook schools for a number of years. Each year, hundreds of eighth graders visit our center for a tour as an introduction to what we have to offer. It is important for families of middle school-aged children to start gathering information on career pathways as their student prepares to enter high school.”

In addition to the existing relationships that the GCCC has with Greene County’s school systems and students, the institution maintains relationships with the various municipalities in the county. GCCC alumni can be found working throughout the county and they also give back. Before the students graduate, they are required to perform community service hours.

“We value the partnerships we have established with the entire county. Each of our programs convenes their advisory committees twice a year,” Deskins said. “These groups consist of industry professionals and experts connected to that particular career area. They drive our curriculum and serve as a strong connection to their communities.”

Attending the career center is also rewarding for the students.

Deskins said that almost all of GCCC’s high school students can qualify for a $3,000 Tech Prep scholarship to Sinclair Community College or Clark State College. That scholarship assists families with reducing college debt.

Career center students can earn free college credit at GCCC while participating in College Credit Plus and Advanced Placement classes as well, according to Deskins.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

