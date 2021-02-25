Diamonds and Pearls restructuring for 2021

XENIA — The coronavirus forced many businesses to rethink their operational plan heading into 2021.

For Diamonds and Pearls Youth Mentoring Dance Organization, rethinking meant a complete overhaul.

For the purpose of sustainability, restructuring with the assistance of PC Brand Solutions, LLC is underway. Phase one began in September 2020 with the redevelopment of its infrastructure. Volunteer staff, executive board members, and board members at large all were trained to operate a more efficient 5013c program and to look into obtaining more grants and donations from the community.

Phase two has started and will lead to new programs beginning in June 2021. The new classes are intended to provide a stronger mentoring program and a stronger competition program.

“The classes, dance specialty programs, and competition programs hopefully will bring in more revenue to the program,” Diamonds and Pearls Director and Co-Founder Angela Wilson said.

The pandemic taught Wilson and the board that traditional methods of funding won’t work anymore. Ninety percent of historical funding resources — Dayton Air Show, Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, and Brimestone Haunted House — did not provide any cash during 2020.

“What we have learned from COVID is that fund-raising by working music events, sports events, etc., cannot be a reliable source of revenue to operate facilities,” Wilson said. “Not having any financial reserves almost caused the program to close its doors.”

Despite COVID, the organization experienced an enrollment growth of averaging 27 youths to a record number 63 youths in June. That prompted the business relationship with PC Brand Solutions, which has given Diamonds and Pearls new hope for the future, Wilson said.

She added that Xenia organizations and businesses stepped up to provide financial assistance when Diamonds and Pearls was not eligible for Greene County Cares Act funding.

“We are very grateful to the Xenia community and private donators for the donations that have been given to us to help us through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wilson said. “However, we are still in financial need to continue to provide mentoring, gymnastics, and dance instruction for kids in the community.”

Diamonds and Pearls has been in existence since 1999 and was founded by Wilson and Kristina Zamora. All of the staff members are volunteers. Operation is conducted by an executive board, board members at large, dance instructors, gymnastics instructors, and ballet instructors.

Diamonds and Pearls is hoping to provide more dance opportunities as enrollment has grown. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/02/web1_FB_IMG_1613768806491.jpg Diamonds and Pearls is hoping to provide more dance opportunities as enrollment has grown.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

