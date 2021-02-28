Marietta resigning from Xenia school board

XENIA — Jennifer Marietta will be resigning from the Xenia board of education effective Monday, March 1.

A board member since late 2016, Marietta has accepted a position with the Greene County Juvenile Court and new Judge Amy Lewis, which creates a potential conflict of interest due to the nature of the court’s work.

“I will be hearing cases as a magistrate which will involve Xenia families and students,” Marietta said. “Some will likely involve school staff, like truancy and parental educational neglect.”

The resignation will become official during a special meeting Monday. The board is scheduled to hold a discussion about filling the open seat and is expected to go into executive session at the end of the meeting.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, the board shall fill any such vacancy at its next regular or special meeting, not earlier than 10 days after such vacancy occurs. The appointed board member will serve the remainder of the term or until Jan. 1 following the next regular board election, whichever is shorter.

Marietta has spent the last few years in the public defender’s office and was also a private-practice attorney. The opportunity to make a difference to the county’s youngest residents was the big draw for Marietta, a long-time Xenia resident.

“My heart has always been with serving Greene County children and families, and I am thrilled to be joining Judge Amy Lewis’s court,” Marietta said. “I will be able to help in a number of ways through a variety of programs. I’m very sad to leave the board, but excited about this new path.”

