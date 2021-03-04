Greene, Inc., CEO announces retirement

XENIA — Dennis Rhodes is retiring as Greene, Inc., president and CEO effective June 1.

Rhodes has served Greene, Inc., in various capacities since 1994. He has served in his current role since April 2018 and prior to that he served in four positions, mostly serving in Greene, Inc.’s business enterprises division, where he oversaw business development and daily operations.

Greene, Inc., provides best practice adult day and vocational training services for thousands of adults with developmental disabilities.

“I have always wanted to see adults with development disabilities given the best opportunities to live their best lives,” Rhodes said. “Greene, Inc., has always advocated for meaningful employment and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and I have been privileged for over 27 years to serve many in Greene County. Come June 1, I will miss being a part of their lives every weekday.”

During Rhode’s tenure as CEO, he has played a critical role in helping the agency transition from a public agency to a private provider, made more complex during 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

“When our board hired Dennis in 2018, we recognized the years of experience and passion he had for Greene Inc.’s mission and clients, particularly with the State of Ohio and federal government requiring us to transition to a private agency,” said John Finlay, chairman of the board. “Beyond that, Dennis has also helped us navigate some pretty troubling COVID waters in these last several months. Yet he has really helped to set us up well for our future as we become a strong non-profit and offer the best of services to adults with developmental disabilities. We would not be where we are now were it not for him and the staff he has brought together.”

Greene, Inc.’s board of directors has initiated a search to identify a successor for Rhodes, a search expected to be completed by early May to allow for a successful leadership transition. The process will include a review of both internal and external candidates.

Interested applicants can send inquiries or resumes to John Finlay, Chairman of the Board, Greene, Inc., 121 Fairground Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385.