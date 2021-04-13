Greene County Fair a ‘full-go’

XENIA — The 2021 Greene County Fair will feel a lot more normal this year.

After operating as a junior fair only, with no games, rides, public grandstand events, and limited food vendors, attendees can anticipate a fair they are accustomed to seeing.

“Due to the governor rescinding all orders, the Greene County Fair will be a full-go,” Greene County Fair Board President Dan Bullen said Monday. “However, mask-wearing, social distancing, and sanitation stations all will be in place.”

The Greene County Fair is scheduled to run Aug. 2-7 and will reportedly have rides, games, and other grandstand events.

The Ohio Expositions Commission announced last week that the 2021 Ohio State Fair will not be open to the general public. It will feature agricultural and educational competitions and only participants, their families, and guests will be admitted.

When the discussion of planning for the 2021 Ohio State Fair started, the Ohio Expositions Commission’s members expressed concerns about public health and the financial impact of hosting a fair that would adhere to current safety protocols.

“Although vaccination rates are improving significantly each day, Ohio continues to fight the battle against COVID-19. Where we are today in this battle makes it challenging to plan a large-scale entertainment event, not knowing where we will be, or what Ohio will look like, in late July,” General Manager Virgil Strickler said in a press release. “In addition, the important safety protocols that have been put in place to protect Ohioans, like indoor seating capacities, may lead to attendance that is considerably lower than previous years.”

The Ohio State Fair will return to normal in 2022.

File photo The 2021 Greene County Fair is a “full-go” according to the fair board. It will reportedly include rides and games. Last year’s fair was a junior fair only with no rides or games and limited food options. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/04/web1_DSC_0025.jpg File photo The 2021 Greene County Fair is a “full-go” according to the fair board. It will reportedly include rides and games. Last year’s fair was a junior fair only with no rides or games and limited food options.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534