CSU grad virtual again

WILBERFORCE — Central State University will once again hold a virtual commencement ceremony.

“The University has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic for approximately 18 months,” CSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Erik Brooks said in a letter released to the Central State University community. “We hoped that the circumstances would change to allow a safe in-person ceremony. Unfortunately, our university cannot safely hold the 2021 Commencement Ceremony in person this year.”

Last year’s graduation ceremony was also virtual.

Brooks said he and the rest of CSU’s administration did not enter into the decision lightly. Medical experts were consulted and CSU’s administration examined various ways for a potential in-person ceremony to be held. But it was decided that an in-person commencement ceremony could not be safely presented.

“Our team conducted an assessment based on our COVID-19 pandemic activity in alignment with reviewing standards across-the-board within and beyond Ohio,” Brooks said. “In addition, we had to do an assessment on our campus to determine readiness to accommodate a commencement ceremony.”

CSU’s 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 15 and can be watched at www.YouTube.com/centralstate87 and via Facebook Live at www.Facebook.com/centralstate87.

Through the use of featured stories and photographs, CSU will focus on several members of the 2021 graduating class. CSU President Dr. Jack Thomas will be the 2021 commencement speaker.

“Commencement at Central State University is one of our cherished traditions,” Brooks said. “This ceremony is the highlight of the academic year and personally my favorite time.”

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

