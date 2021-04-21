GCCC’s criminal justice program contains strenuous activity

XENIA — Any Greene County Career Center student can join the school’s criminal justice program.

But the program may not be for everyone.

“Although no prerequisites are required, students will need to possess athletic and physical stability since we’re involved in physical training which can be strenuous,” Demmitt said. “It’s strenuous because it helps to prepare students for entry-level law enforcement.”

The program covers law enforcement, courts, and corrections. A primary emphasis is on law enforcement.

“The focus on law enforcement is to uphold the constitution,” Demmitt said. “The 4th Amendment contains a lot of info on daily activities of law enforcement.”

In the program, students can participate in traffic stops, mock use of force and arrest, mock accidents, etc.

In addition to learning the field of criminal justice, students have the opportunity to obtain multiple certifications.

“All certifications that students get include industry certifications; ASP Baton Certification; pepper spray; stop-the-bleed; and CPR,” Demmitt said. “Students also receive NIMS (National Incident Management Systems) certifications.”

The criminal justice program can lead to some entry-level career opportunities for students. At the age of 18 and with a high school diploma, students can pursue careers in corrections, dispatch, TSA, and U.S. Customs and Border Control.

“Most of the jobs in criminal justice require students to be out of high school,” Demmitt said.

GCCC’s brand-new building and accompanying facilities mean something to Demmitt. He views the new building as being something positive.

“I am in my 10th year of teaching. This is the first time being in a classroom designed for a criminal justice program and classes,” Demmitt said. “All materials are being in the same area. The building shows to students and the community that the focus is on student achievement.”

As a young child, Beavercreek High School Senior Sophia Palmer was destined to become a future member of GCCC’s Criminal Justice program.

“I always wanted to go into law enforcement when I was little,” she said. “This is a stepping-stone.”

Palmer said that the program gives her a chance to get more hands-on learning than at her home school.

Palmer’s classmate Will Bowman joined the program for the physical activity.

“The main reason I joined was to exercise,” he said. “I use the program as a motivator for me to do other things in my life. It is a stepping-stone.”

Bowman feels that GCCC’s criminal justice program will have a massive effect on his future. He said that the class allows him to know what he can and can’t do, how laws work, and how to deal with conflict.

Palmer added that the class can help her personally as well as professionally.

“Even if we don’t go into the field, we still have knowledge of how law enforcement and police work,” she said. “It teaches us how to hold ourselves accountable. Mr. Demmitt teaches us about being responsible for our own actions.”

Both like the new building.

“All together, the new facility is a massive change. Since we have a full area to exercise, we have more equipment and can do more. I love variety,” Bowman said.

Palmer added, “It allows us to have more equipment and do more things. We have more room to move around.”

