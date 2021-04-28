Volunteer helps GCCC students with basket project

Submitted photo

Greene County Career Center’s Career X lab had a visit from John Kinsinger, who volunteered to teach the class some basket-building skills. Kinsinger is the grandfather of student teacher Anna Kinsinger. Also pictured are students Jaylynn Smith, Christopher Jackson, and Megan Lee. Kinsinger has been mentored by program teacher Lori Smith and her assistant, Sonya Cain, during her student teaching assignment from Cedarville University. Career X is a career-technical program that assesses students on a variety of skill sets with the goal of placing them in another career center program, find full-time employment, or gain entrance into the schools Project Search program in partnership with Soin Medical Center.