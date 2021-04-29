Chris Stauter, Paul Stark, and Trent Winslow show off their certificates after graduating from Greene County Veterans Court Friday. They are pictured with Retired Judge Stephen A. Wolaver (left) and Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo Tornichio (right).

Retired Judge Stephen A. Wolaver presents Greene County Veterans Court Graduates Chris Stauter, Paul Stark, and Trent Winslow with a coin gift.