Beavercreek school levy critical for district

BEAVERCREEK — Voters in the Beavercreek City School district are being asked to renew an emergency levy on May 4.

The levy would raise $18,517,600 annually for five years to provide for the day-to-day operations of the district including funding for teachers, technology, utilities, and classroom supplies. If passed, it would cost a homeowner of a $100,000 house $266.44 per year. It is neither a new tax nor a tax increase.

The levy is approximately 18 percent of the district’s operating budget, according to the district website. If it fails, the website indicated many cuts and reductions would take place including the elimination of art, music, and physical education in the elementary schools, along with shorter days. Kindergarten will be reduced to half day. Middle school honors or scholarship courses will be eliminated and electives will be decreased. Study hall will be required and the instructional day will be shortened.

Honors, scholarship, and AP courses will be eliminated at the high school and electives will be decreased. Students will be required to take a study hall. The district will also cut high school busing and any K-8 student within a two-mile radius of their school will not be eligible for transportation.

Any K-12 student participating in a club, activity, or sport will have fees ranging from $50-$600.

Field trips, professional development, and other contracted services, such as student services, security, and police support will either be reduced or completely eliminated.

Preschool tuition will see an increase.

If it passes on May 4, it will need to be renewed every five years.

By Darryl McGee

