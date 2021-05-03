Fortune ranks Wright State MBA among nation’s best

FAIRBORN — A new division of Fortune magazine has ranked Wright State University’s online Masters of Business Administration program among the nation’s best. Fortune Education Hub, an online platform launched by Fortune magazine, debuted this week highlighting online MBA programs across the nation.

Fortune ranked Wright State 50th out of the 104 programs that completed the magazine’s questionnaire. More than 200 online programs were invited to participate in the rankings.

The magazine’s recommendations and rankings are based not just on historical reputations of offering institutions, but also on a deep knowledge of and research into the skills that business needs.

The rankings were influenced by multiple data sets, according to a release from the magazine. This includes data from university questionnaires, including the academic strength of incoming students.

Fortune also uses a “Brand Score” that is calculated from a Fortune-Ipsos survey of hiring managers and business professionals, and a weighted “FORTUNE 1000 Score,” which considers business school alumni placement in the C-Suites of the biggest companies in the U.S., according to the release.

Wright State’s MBA program develops managers and leaders whose understanding and vision encompass the total organization. Raj Soin College of Business faculty members are recognized in academia for their research and selected by businesses for consultation, the university said.

“We have faculty with real-world work experience in the Department of Defense, startup ventures and the corporate world,” said John Martin, professor in the Department of Management and International Business. “Thus our students get a phenomenal combination of theory, real-world application of coursework, not to mention access to professors who are publishing research in cutting-edge, high-quality journals.”

Students may complete their M.B.A. on campus, online or both and choose whether to enroll full- or part-time. Ten different fields of concentration enable students to customize their studies to their professional needs.

“We are able to offer a high-quality M.B.A. program at a very affordable tuition,” said Thomas Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business. “And our program provides the flexibility needed by professionals, resulting in large and growing numbers of professionals selecting it for their graduate studies in business administration.”

Martin said the faculty and staff pride themselves in terms of student accessibility.

“Students know they can reach out to faculty whether they are deployed overseas or juggling work and family responsibilities at home,” he said. “This, along with faculty collectively possessing expertise in every area of business, makes the Raj Soin College of Business a top choice for hundreds of M.B.A. students.”