Sheriff’s office changes CCW application process

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is making a change to its concealed carry permit process.

The office currently allows application walk-ups on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Starting Monday, May 3, anyone applying for a CCW permit or wanting a background check must make an appointment. The office will continue to process applications on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments can be made at https://www.greenecountyohio.gov/586/Concealed-Carry-Law.

The current practice of allowing only Greene County residents to walk up from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays will continue.

This new format still allows the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to exceed state minimum hours for processing CCW applications.