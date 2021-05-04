Beavercreek school levy passing

BEAVERCREEK — A renewal levy in the Beavercreek school district was passing as of this paper’s deadline Tuesday.

The levy, which would raise $18,517,600 annually for five years to help fund the day-to-day operations of the district, was passing 6,693-2,256.

If it is approved, it will cost a homeowner of a $100,000 house $266.44 per year.

The levy is approximately 18 percent of the district’s operating budget, according to the district website. If it fails, the website previously indicated many cuts and reductions would take place including the elimination of art, music, and physical education in the elementary schools, along with shorter days. Kindergarten would be reduced to half day. Middle school honors or scholarship courses would be eliminated and electives would be decreased. Study hall would be required and the instructional day would be shortened.

Honors, scholarship, and AP courses would be eliminated at the high school and electives would be decreased. Students would be required to take a study hall. The district would cut high school busing. Any K-8 student within a two-mile radius of their school would not be eligible for transportation.

Any K-12 student participating in a club, activity, or sport would have increased fees ranging from $50-$600.

Field trips, professional development, and other contracted services, such as student services, security, and police support would be either reduced or completely eliminated.

Preschool tuition would see an increase.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

