Greene County will receive funds from Ohio EPA

XENIA — Greene County is receiving a portion of $2.6 million in low-interest loans from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The county was awarded three loans totaling $418,161 which will go toward the designing of water main improvements.

“We are doing a reinvestment campaign for utilities within the next five to seven years,” Greene County Sanitary Engineering Director Jason Tincu said. “We are developing a new well field at the intersection of Hilltop and Fairground. We are optimizing all of our existing wells.”

Replacing 4,200 linear feet of 12-inch water main from the Grange Hall Booster Station at Woodcover Way to increase pumping capacity and extending about 2,100 feet of 8-inch water main from Timberleaf Drive SE to eliminate an existing dead-end water main are major parts of the campaign.

“We are doing water plant improvements,” Tincu said. “Water softening technology will be added that will result in higher quality water output to residents. Transmission and booster treatments to water will take place too.”

The project also includes extending water mains to provide looping and fill gaps in the transmission system from the Darst, Sunbeam, and Beaver Valley water mains, and to provide system redundancy for the Oleva Drive water main.

Tincu said that county customers will receive new water meters which will allow them to track water usage via a smart phone app.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534