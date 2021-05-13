Commissioners pass anti-hate resolution

XENIA — Greene County Commissioners recently passed an anti-hate and violence resolution.

The resolution declares the violence and intimidation seen in today’s world against people because of their race, creed, or gender is not acceptable, and harassment of any ethnic group because of their ethnicity should not be tolerated. It urges all residents of Greene County to be mindful and respectful of all with whom they interact.

Sugarcreek Township resident and Sugarcreek Cares co-founder Denise Moore contacted Greene County Commissioner Rick Perales and requested the resolution to denounce hate and violence against Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI). She said the resolution as passed fell short of her ultimate goal.

“As you may be aware, the incidents of hate and violence directed against AAPI have increased dramatically as they are being falsely blamed for the COVID crisis we face in the USA,” Moore said. “The commissioners passed a resolution denouncing hate and violence but failed to specify AAPI hate. They believe all hate and violence is wrong for all people. I agree that hate and violence targeted for anyone is wrong. However, today, attention must be paid to the violence placed against AAPI.”

While addressing the commissioners, Moore used an example of a neighborhood of homes. All homes in the neighborhood are of equal importance. When one of the homes is on fire, that home needs special attention. With AAPI hate in the forefront Moore’s hope was that the resolution would have specifically mentioned AAPI hate.

Perales said any hate is wrong.

“Hate and violence is unacceptable anywhere, anyplace, and anytime against anyone. Hate is wrong. Violence and hate are wrong,” he said.

