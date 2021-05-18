Zoning commission has split vote

BEAVERCREEK — The fate of a Beavercreek Township rezoning case may not be known for some time.

LSRM McIntire Limited Partnership is hoping to rezone 120 acres near the intersection of Kingsway Drive and Slater Court from agriculture to a residential planned unit development. The parcel contains 178 acres. However, 58 acres are being sold to the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association.

After two public hearings, the Beavercreek Township Zoning Commission was unable to come to an agreement on whether or not to recommend approval to the township trustees and will again consider the rezoning during another public hearing on Thursday, May 27.

A vote taken at the May 6 meeting was 2-2. The zoning commission has five members and one alternate, but due to one of the members and the alternate being unable to attend an earlier meeting, they were unable to vote on the case per Article 21.03 of the township zoning resolution.

A continuation of the case to May 27 was ordered since it ended in a tie. No public comments will be allowed, as that portion of the public hearing was closed, according to Associate Economic Development and Zoning Administrator Max McConnell. Commissioners will need to either stay until they can get a majority vote on a recommendation or continue the hearing once again if no consensus can be reached, McConnell said.

The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 61, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road.

By Darryl McGee

