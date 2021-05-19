XENIA — Greene County Voices is sponsoring the 2021 Greene County Anti-Racism Seminar to be held online from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 22, followed by an in-person rally at the Greene County Courthouse in Xenia at 1 p.m.

Since the killing of George Floyd, more and more citizens across the country are coming to better understand the racism that continues to afflict society, and this groundbreaking event aims to address the disconnect between the ideals of society and the reality all too many citizens have to live every day, according to a release from Greene County Voices.

Greene County Voices officials said they recognize the disconnect between the ideals that people hold as a community, and the reality that the current commitment to social justice falls short of those ideals. This seminar is offered in the spirit of acknowledging the problem of systemic racism and in coming together to do a better job of addressing the problem, according to the release.

The event is supported by community groups from across Greene County, including Citizens for a Better Beavercreek; City of Fairborn Diversity and Inclusion Committee; Sugarcreek Cares; and Yellow Springs Speaking Up For Justice.

In addition to hearing from experts on diversity, equity, and inclusion, the seminar will give Greene County residents the chance to learn more about the anti-racism work that is being done in their communities, and how each of them can contribute to this work. All are welcome to attend.

For more information email greenecvoices@gmail.com. Register for the online portion of the seminar at www.tinyurl.com/gcracism. The event’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/events/151963506848560.