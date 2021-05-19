GCPH hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics

XENIA — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) has taken a local approach to COVID-19 vaccine outreach. In addition to hosting vaccination clinics at the health department, GCPH has partnered with businesses, churches, and organizations to host clinics on-site at those locations.

On May 15, approximately 50 people showed up to eat pancakes and get vaccinated at the Spring Valley Township Fire Department. Another clinic was held at Friends Care Community of Yellow Springs, and Cedarville University hosted a clinic as well.

Future Greene County Public Health clinics will be offered both at the health department and at local entities:

— Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday May 20 at Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m., Pfizer (ages 12 and older) and Moderna.

— Friday, May 21 at Mosaic Church at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pfizer (ages 12 and older).

— Saturday, May 22 at Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Pfizer (ages 12 and older).

— Monday, May 24 at Xenia YMCA, 3-7 p.m., available vaccine to be determined

— Wednesday, May 26 at Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m., Pfizer (ages 12 and older) and Moderna.

— Wednesday, June 2 at Yellow Springs Community Center, 8:30-11:30 a.m., available vaccine to be determined.

— Thursday, June 3 at Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m., Pfizer (ages 12 and older) and Moderna

— Monday, June 7 at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn, 5 to 7 p.m., Moderna

The health department lets the public know ahead of time which vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer, will be available at a particular location. This helps those in the 12-17 age range know which clinics will have the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments are available at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-ins are accepted.

If a Greene County church, business, or organization is interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, send an email to COVID19@gcph.info with “on site vax interest” in the subject line. Provide a contact name, email, and phone number for the person who will coordinate a date and time. Provide Greene County Public Health with the number of people wishing to receive the vaccine.

Innovative Ideas is a new feature from the Ohio Department of Health highlighting ways providers and organizations are encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations. More featured examples are available at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/healthcare-providers-and-local-health-districts/innovative-ideas.

If businesses and organizations are interested in hosting a vaccination clinic, the Ohio Department of Health has a toolkit available at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-program/businesses-and-organizations. This toolkit contains a collection of resources vaccine providers and Ohio employers and organizations can consider using to build partnerships across the state to offer convenient vaccinations to their employees and members.

All Ohioans age 12 and older are currently eligible to be vaccinated. Ohioans can find additional vaccination opportunities and schedule appointments by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide.