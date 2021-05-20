Greenewood Manor to close in July

XENIA — Greenewood Manor, the county-run nursing and rehabilitation center, will close on Friday, July 30.

Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson made the surprising announcement via resolution at Thursday’s county commissioners meeting. The resolution cited the population of the county home being “too small for economical and efficient operation.”

The closure means 49 jobs will be eliminated in addition to residents needing to find a new place for care.

“The board expresses its sincere appreciation to the staff of Greenewood Manor, and its Administrator Amy Salser for their dedicated service to the county and the residents of Greenewood Manor over the years, and further pledges its support to do whatever it can to provide an orderly transition for the current residents of the home to new living arrangements, and to support the efforts of the current employees who serve those residents in their pursuit of the new opportunities awaiting them as they continue their careers,” Huddleson said in a news release.

According to Ohio Revised Code Section 5155.31, the commissioners can close the home or sell it to a third party and “provide for the care of its residents and of other persons afterwards determined eligible for county care by housing them in another county home, a home licensed under Chapter 3721 of the Revised Code, or private homes within the county that the board considers proper, and upon such terms as may be agreed upon by the boards of the respective counties.”

Greenewood Manor is Medicare and Medicaid certified and offers skilled and intermediate 24-hour nursing care as well as supportive living and respite care options, according to the county’s website.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534