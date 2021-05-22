GCCC seniors to be honored

FAIRBORN — Graduating Greene County Career Center students will be honored during the Senior Recognition Ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

The class of 2021 includes 296 graduating seniors who earned 225 tech prep scholarships. Tech Prep Scholarships consist of $3,000 toward fees at either Clark State or Sinclair. Seniors have earned at least 151 industry credentials as well.

The graduating class put in approximately 25,000 hours of work-based learning.

Sarah Oldham, Mackenzie Taylor, and Madison Travis are the GCCC’s Graduates of Distinction.

Oldham is a senior at Beavercreek High School and is completing the sports and exercise science program at the career center. She is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and was recognized each quarter on the school’s honor roll. She earned Diploma with Honors distinction and the Presidential Award of Educational Excellence. She plans on attending Sinclair Community College and attending the Fire Academy.

Taylor is a senior at Fairborn High School and is completing the cosmetology program. She has been inducted in the National Technical Honor Society, been on honor roll every quarter, and earned her career-tech diploma with honors. She has been awarded the Presidential Award of Educational Excellence, and is the cosmetology program’s distinguished student. Taylor plans to get her cosmetology license and then attend Sinclair Community College in the fall and enroll in the occupational therapy assistant program.

Travis is from Greeneview High School and is completing the health science program. She has been inducted in the National Technical Honor Society, been on honor roll every quarter, earned her career tech diploma with honors, awarded the Presidential Award of Educational Excellence, and is the health science distinguished student. Travis earned her state-tested nurse assisting certification the first semester of her senior year and has since been working in a health-related field. Travis plans to attend Sinclair Community College in the fall and enroll in the nursing program.

GCCC Superintendent David Deskins acknowledged the circumstances that this graduating class experienced during the last two school years.

“This graduating class has had to figure out two years of learning in the midst of a pandemic and a move to a new school environment. I so much admire their perseverance,” Deskins said. “Their junior year was cut-off prematurely in March of 2020 and they were asked to start their senior year in a completely new location at a new career center and within a completely online learning format for academics. They faced every challenge with grace and determination.”

Deskins added that the GCCC staff “will always remember them.”

