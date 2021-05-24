GCCC student designs logo for chamber

Submitted Photo

Greene County Career Center’s junior digital design and development class was challenged by the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce to come up with a new logo for the Women In Business group. Kyle McClain (Xenia High School) won the competition with the logo celebrating the group’s 10th year of existence. Shannon Webster and Donna Saraga from the chamber were on campus to present all who participated with a bag of items donated from various Xenia businesses, including a glass engraved with the new logo. Rick Mack teaches the program at GCCC.