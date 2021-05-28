Wilberforce University announces its commencement

WILBERFORCE — This year’s commencement ceremony for Wilberforce University will feature graduates from combined classes. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the spring semester last year, and the university canceled the scheduled graduation ceremony. This year, Wilberforce University will acknowledge and celebrate the 166 graduates from 2020 and 2021.

Some of the students who were scheduled to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas in May 2020 will join some of the 2021 graduates at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 29 in the university’s Gaston Lewis Gymnasium in the Alumni Multiplex.

The prospective alumni will begin their memorable walk from the historic fountain at 7:30 a.m., crossing Bickett Road to the gym.

Salutatorian Ronald Mathews, from Lorain and valedictorian Talaya Quinn from Minnesota, both 2021 graduates, will address the graduates.

Wilberforce University will posthumously confer the degree of bachelor of arts in rehabilitation services to William Easton. The senior from Florida died in a car accident last month. His parents will receive his diploma.