GCCC hosts ThinkFast Interactive program

XENIA — Greene County Career Center juniors had to think fast on their last day of school.

In collaboration with Greene County Safe Communities Coalition, Xenia State Farm agent Rick Kolmin sponsored a ThinkFast Interactive program held on GCCC’s campus. The specific program focused on traffic safety.

“Last year, we sponsored Greeneview High School’s ‘ThinkFast’ and the teachers and principal said the student involvement was the best ever,” Kolmin said. “So, we thought it would be good to do it at another school.”

ThinkFast Interactive is an experiential team building and awareness program with informative and engaging awareness trivia. From start to finish, the message of prevention, responsibility, and awareness are non-intrusively reinforced. An experienced team of hosts guide participants through the program so that everyone engages with the information.

Kolmin said he has seen a lot of human suffering due to poor driving decisions.

“Good driving habits learned as a youth can last a lifetime,” he said.

ThinkFast uses active and experiential learning that provides participants with memory hooks to promote retention and retrieval. ThinkFast’s exclusive content concept moves between memory hook questions that relate to popular culture and awareness content questions to maintain participant attention. The program provides a “clue” or stimulus that triggers an emotion, then partners these emotions with factual information.

It uses multiple forms of visual games to involve limbic functioning as well as visual memory. While students may not remember every single fact presented, the overall effect is that a positive emotional feeling is associated with knowing critical safety information, and attitudes are shifted towards valuing personal safety and promoting the safety of others.

Kolmin hopes that students took away some important information.

“Learning can be fun. It’s more than candy and gift cards. The students learned some staggering statistics regarding driving under the influence and/or being careless behind the wheel,” Kolmin said. “How about paying $115 for not wearing a seat belt ticket. Hopefully, they realize the State of Ohio is serious about saving lives.”

