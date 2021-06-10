Zoning commission says no to request

BEAVERCREEK — After a split vote of 2-2 at a previous meeting, the Beavercreek Township Zoning Commission made a decision on a high-profile rezoning request.

LSRM McIntire Limited Partnership is hoping to rezone 120 acres near the intersection of Kingsway Drive and Slater Court from agriculture to a residential planned unit development. The parcel contains 178 acres. However, 58 acres are being sold to the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association.

At its May 27 meeting, the commission voted to 3-1 recommend denial of the application to the township trustees. Jon Hung, Kristin Horton and Dr. Ann Stalter voted for denial, and Seth Axthelm voted against denial. At the beginning of the meeting, a vote for approval took place and ended in a 2-2 tie. Axthelm and Horton voted yes.

Beavercreek resident Mark McIntire is the applicant and developer for the project. At a previous public hearing, McIntire was the only citizen in attendance to speak in favor of the project, saying he would live in the development.

Beavercreek Township resident Janet Huntsman, who is among many against the rezoning, said 64 residents attended the May 27 meeting hoping for a decision.

“It was a good turnout considering that none of us were allowed to speak since the public portion was closed,” Huntsman said. “Numbers do speak.”

Her home is within 500 feet of the parcel in question.

Beavercreek Township Associate Economic Development and Zoning Administrator Max McConnell said his office will ask the township trustees on June 14 to set a hearing date for the case.

“They will be given the information from the zoning commission case, residents will be able to speak, etc. It’s almost like holding the entire hearing over again,” McConnell said in an email.

Even though the commission voted to recommend denial of the project, McConnell said the trustees still have the option to vote in favor of the rezoning.

