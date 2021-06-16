Old Glory retired

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

An assortment of old, worn, and tattered flags were respectfully retired on June 14 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Community members showed up to watch the ceremony.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

An assortment of old, worn, and tattered flags were respectfully retired on June 14 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Community members showed up to watch the ceremony.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

An assortment of old, worn, and tattered flags were respectfully retired on June 14 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Community members showed up to watch the ceremony.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

An assortment of old, worn, and tattered flags were respectfully retired on June 14 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Community members showed up to watch the ceremony.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

An assortment of old, worn, and tattered flags were respectfully retired on June 14 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Community members showed up to watch the ceremony.