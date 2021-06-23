XCS superintendent rewarded for ‘amazing accomplishments’

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton has received an upgraded compensation packet from the board of education.

During it’s June 10 meeting, board members voted 4-1 to increase Lofton’s annual salary from $167,000 to $180,000, while adding an annuity equal to 20 percent of his salary. He also received 10 additional vacation days, bringing the total to 30, with an option to cash in up to 15 each year.

Dr. Paul Dillaplain cast the no vote. About a week later he announced he will not seek re-election.

President Tamara Bartley said the board wanted to make sure Lofton was “compensated for a job well done.”

“We supported his efforts,” she said. “We want him to continue to provide leadership for our district. We wanted to keep him as our superintendent. We’re very happy with the job that he’s done. He’s made some amazing accomplishments.”

Bartley cited the recently passed Warner Middle School bond issue, the renewal of the district’s permanent improvement levy, and the Benner Field House rehab project that included myriad repairs inside and out.

“He’s done some significant improvements in some areas that needed to be done,” Bartley said. “Facilities have gone to wayside. He’s taken care of them. We wanted to reward him with some things for his contract. Financially, we’re in great shape.”

The pay raise and additional benefits make Lofton the second-highest paid superintendent in the county based on salary. Beavercreek’s Paul Otten is set to make $182,928 in August with a 12 percent annuity. When the annuity is factored in, Lofton’s package is $216,000, while Otten’s is $204,879.

That’s not an issue at all, according to Bartley. She said the board looked at several districts in the county and they’re not “exactly comparable.” She and her colleagues wanted to reward Lofton for what he’s done in Xenia.

“That’s one of the reasons why we are where we are, because Gabe’s worked his butt off,” she said.

Lofton said he is “pleased by the trust the board and the community have shown in me over the last four years.”

“We have accomplished a lot together, which is evidenced by a string of successes in the past four years: a balanced budget, major reconstruction projects such as the Benner Field House and the Bob Hope Auditorium, multiple renovations to improve the physical learning environment and a number of academic improvements that have benefited our students,” he said. “My compensation package is in line with that of other superintendents across the region and state and was based on my performance this year and the three preceding years.”

Lofton was named interim superintendent in August 2017 and had the interim tag removed in December 2017. His initial contract was extended in August 2020.

“The community loves him,” Bartley said. “He’s visible, he’s open. He’s approachable. He’s mended a lot of fences. He’s just what we’re looking for and what we want to keep.”

