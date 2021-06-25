Good humans honored for their work

XENIA — Three Greene County volunteers were recently honored for their good deeds.

Ellen Sloan Farthing, Jenny Shumway, and Bob Montgomery (posthumously) received the Betty Good Human Award during ceremonies at One Bistro in Xenia.

The Betty Good Human is an annual award that recognizes people who do volunteer work in the Xenia and Greene County areas. The ceremony was hosted by Marcia Meyer O’Rourke, who started the award in honor of her mother, Betty Jo Meyer.

Each award winner received $2,000 for the charity of their choice. One Bistro also received $3,000 from O’Rourke. The “pay what you can” restaurant downtown provided free meals to the group gathered for the ceremony.

Farthing, who was nominated by Fred Pumroy, has been a busy in the Fairborn community for years, serving in Rotary, Lions Club, Christmas in Action, senior center, Air Force Marathon Fly Zone, and Fairborn Historical Society. She will put her $2,000 towards the annual Thanksgiving Day meal at the Fairborn Senior Center, where 300 seniors enjoy the holiday.

Shumway started the new nonprofit Christmas For Our Kids after she heard about a child whose parents were not going to be able to provide Christmas. She provided for that child and others, and each year more families benefit from her generosity. Shumway was nominated by Sally Fowler.

Montgomery, who died several years ago, helped Schneider House of Hope/IHN Greene get going. Beyond his public good deeds were the many ways he touched others privately, from helping to restore Xenia after the tornado, encouraging youth, visiting nursing homes, helping to get IHOP established, and developing the Stephen Ministry at Faith Community Church. He was nominated by O’Rourke. The $2,000 in Montgomery’s name will go to Schneider House of Hope.

A nomination form for next year’s awards can be found at GreeneGiving.org.