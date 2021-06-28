XCS Foundation announces grants

XENIA — The Xenia Community Schools Foundation recently awarded $25,000 in grants for projects that are innovative and provide enhancements to the standard school curriculum in Xenia.

One group of awards focuses on science, including funds for a Chemistry Club project at Xenia High School geared towards science experiment instruction in the elementary schools. Funds are also being provided to Warner Middle School to create a pond ecosystem learning lab and to purchase supplies for a seventh grade dissections course. A variety of science-focused grants were approved for elementary schools including: the Boonshoft Kindergarten Traveling STEM Program at McKinley Elementary and Butterfly Life Cycle at Shawnee Elementary.

Most of the science grants are being sponsored, in full or in part, through the Dr. Jenene Washington-Stepter Science Grant. The Chemistry Club “ Teaching that Science is Fun!” project is also receiving support from the W.A. Hammond Drierite Co., LTD.

A variety of “Superhero” books will be purchased for the preschool and elementary school libraries and new genre books will be added to the Warner Middle School library collection. The foundation is also funding several grants focused on improving school climate, leadership skills, citizenship, and student behavior. These include WEB — Where Everybody Belongs, Project Linus, and Responsible, Respectful Resilient — We are the X Factor at Xenia High School. Support for these initiatives comes from the Edwin Cox Family Legacy Grant.

The Muse Machine will once again perform at Warner Middle School. Grant funds will be used for several interactive performances. This will provide arts learning to connect students and teachers to artistic experiences. Included will be dance, theater, and music companies and independent artists. Xenia Rotary is a sponsor of the Muse Machine grant.

Barbara Stafford, executive director of the Xenia Community Schools Foundation, is sponsoring Making Literacy Accessible. This grant will provide funds to create and house a multisensory interactive library for MH students at Warner Middle School.

The grants awarded by the foundation would not be possible without the help of the community, according to a release from the foundation. The Foundation announced a new Sponsor a Grant Program four years ago. Individuals, organizations, and businesses commit to providing funds to cover a portion of or an entire grant for a minimum of $500. Grants available for sponsorship have been selected by the XCSF Board of Directors from staff-submitted applications and an extensive application review and selection process conducted in conjunction with Xenia Community Schools.

The foundation awards grants to teachers and staff of the Xenia Community Schools. Any Xenia Community Schools staff or community member can apply to the foundation to fund special projects in classrooms. Some applications represent district-wide initiatives. All the grants for Xenia Community School students and teachers are beyond what regular school funding can provide.

Gifts made to the XCSF qualify as tax deductible charitable contributions. The board of directors includes local residents and staff of the Xenia Community Schools District. For information about the XCSF, visit xcsfoundation.com, Xenia Community Schools Foundation on Facebook, or leave a message at the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, 937-372-3591.