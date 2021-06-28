Local cafe receives grant

Darryl McGee | Greene County News

At a ceremony held at 5 Points Cafe in Xenia on Monday afternoon, the owners and employees were presented with a $2,500 grant check from the Ohio Egg and Bacon Farmers. The grant is part of the Best Buckeye Breakfasts campaign — a statewide restaurant support campaign that encourages Ohioans to support local restaurants and those they employ by dining in, carrying out, or sharing their favorite breakfast spots — and is sponsored by the Ohio Poultry Association and Ohio Pork Council. Pictured are Ben Pitstick (Fine Swine); Brian Johnson (5 Points Cafe Owner); Kristy Harris (5 Points Cafe employee); Shell Porter (5 Points Cafe employee); Brian Linnean (5 Points Cafe Owner); and Kevin Dailey (Weaver Eggs).

Darryl McGee | Greene County News

At a ceremony held at 5 Points Cafe in Xenia on Monday afternoon, the owners and employees were presented with a $2,500 grant check from the Ohio Egg and Bacon Farmers. The grant is part of the Best Buckeye Breakfasts campaign — a statewide restaurant support campaign that encourages Ohioans to support local restaurants and those they employ by dining in, carrying out, or sharing their favorite breakfast spots — and is sponsored by the Ohio Poultry Association and Ohio Pork Council. Pictured are Ben Pitstick (Fine Swine); Brian Johnson (5 Points Cafe Owner); Kristy Harris (5 Points Cafe employee); Shell Porter (5 Points Cafe employee); Brian Linnean (5 Points Cafe Owner); and Kevin Dailey (Weaver Eggs).