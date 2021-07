XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Emmett Langston Todd III, 38-year-old, black male, 5’10”. Todd is a registered Tier II sex offender and has failed to register his address with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Suspected to be in the Xenia or Springfield area, Todd’s whereabouts are currently unknown. If you have any information please call the Greene County Dispatch Center at 937-376-5111.

