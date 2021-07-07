Bellbrook Deputy Mayor passes away

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook Deputy Mayor Nick Edwards has died after a battle with cancer, Bellbrook Mayor Michael Schweller announced. Edwards passed away on Wednesday, June 30.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Nick’s wife Linda and their family,” Schweller said in a news release.

Despite his battle, Edwards always remained in contact with the city and continued on as a great advocate for Bellbrook, Schweller said.

“Deputy Mayor Edwards was a great councilman and even stronger deputy mayor,” he said. “He knew his role and executed it flawlessly.”

Schweller added, “His contributions to the city are numerous. Those of us in the city who worked with him knew his focus as a councilman was to support the citizens of Bellbrook and continue to make it an even better place for our citizens to call home.”

For the past 24 years, Edwards served Bellbrook in numerous roles.

For nine years from 1997 until 2006, Edwards started his career with Bellbrook on the city’s planning board. In 2007, he moved on to Bellbrook’s Board of Zoning Appeals and Property Review Commission. Edwards served in that role until 2013.

In 2013, Edwards decided to run for Bellbrook City Council, and was successful. Edwards was elected to the city council in 2013, and was re-elected in 2017.

Edwards went on to become Bellbrook Deputy Mayor in January 2020.

During his lifetime, Edwards gained professional experience as a Senior Vice President with Key Bank. His past also included participation on multiple major community boards.

“He was always an independent thinker, open and transparent in his remarks,” Schweller said. “He was direct and always focused on the best result for our citizens.”

Schweller said that Edwards will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. Edwards’ contributions to Bellbrook will forever be present for the city’s citizens.

Yesterday, Edwards’ family received friends at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home in Bellbrook. In lieu of presenting flowers to the family, the family asks that donations be made to the Dayton Food Pantry or Bellbrook Family Resource Center.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

