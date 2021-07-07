Posted on by

Xenia residents party downtown


Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.


Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.


Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.


Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.


Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.


Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.


Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.


Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.


Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.


Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/07/web1_BlockParty2.jpgPhotos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/07/web1_BlockParty3.jpgPhotos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/07/web1_BlockParty4.jpgPhotos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/07/web1_BlockParty5.jpgPhotos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/07/web1_BlockParty1.jpgPhotos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/07/web1_BlockParty6.jpgPhotos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/07/web1_BlockParty7.jpgPhotos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/07/web1_BlockParty9.jpgPhotos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/07/web1_BlockParty10.jpgPhotos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Community members partake in Xenia’s Red, White, & Blue Block Party festivities Firday.