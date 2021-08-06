Siblings sweep top honors at dairy show

XENIA — The Junior 4-H Dairy Show turned into the Ehresman Invitational at the Greene County Fair Monday.

Siblings Wade and Reese Ehresman captured the top honors inside the cattle barn as Wade was the junior champion and Reese was the reserve junior champion. Wade won with his Jersey Fall heifer calf, while Reese was the reserve champ with her Guernsey Summer Yearling.

“I was really excited,” said 11-year-old Wade. “It was my first time. I thought the older kids would win because they have more experience.”

But it was the member of Husky Huskers 4-H who performed like a seasoned-veteran, keeping his heifer calm during the judging.

“The more I walk her, the more she gets comfortable,” he said.

Ehresman, who will be in sixth grade at Baker Middle School in Fairborn, is a first-time overall champion and a first-time class winner.

“I’m just really excited,” he said.

Reese, 13, also a member of Husky Huskers, wasn’t too confident, but it had nothing to do with her or her heifer.

“A lot of the Hursts win,” she said, drawing laughter from her family who was nearby. “I was just like, ‘Well, they’re going to win. (Wade and I) were both really surprised, honestly.”

Reese entered a different heifer this year after last year’s entrant was overweight.

“We did not feed them grain (this year),” the Fairborn seventh grader said. “We fed them hay and grass.”

And that made a huge difference for Reese, a first-time reserve champion.

“It was fun,” she said. “It was also very nerve-racking.”

Another Ehresman, Kaleb, was also in the final drive as a class winner with his Jersey Winter heifer.

Lia Johnson won the Holstein Winter class, while Riley Krall was second, and Haley Partee third. Gracie Heider was second in the Jersey Fall class, while Partee was third. Kyle Polk was first in the Holstein Fall class, while Ella Krall was second, and Katie Heider third. Hannah Hurst and her Jersey Summer Yearling and made the final drive as well.

