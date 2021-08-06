Bogan named 2021 Greene County Fair queen

XENIA — Allison Bogan entered the Greene County Fair queen competition to be more active during 4-H’s big week.

“I wanted to be more involved in the fair,” she said.

Bogan got her wish Sunday night.

And then some.

The 17-year-old Xenia High School senior was named the 2021 fair queen, although it took a few seconds to sink in. When 2020 queen Brooklyn Warner announced this year’s queen, Bogan had a look of astonishment on her face, and mouthed “no way” as she looked in the direction of her family in the audience.

“I just really wasn’t expecting this,” she said. “I haven’t done anything like this before. I never like to think of myself as better than others.”

The three judges didn’t divulge their scoring or how they chose the 2021 queen. But it was likely close as it took quite some time for them to emerge from their secret spot with the winning name.

“We were all just tired of sitting there,” Bogan said.

Bogan, a member of Noah’s Ark 4-H, will get to represent the longest running fair west of the Alleghenies this week, at other fairs throughout Ohio, and at various events.

“I love to go to other fairs,” Bogan said, adding that it’s nice to go “back stage” and meet new people.

In addition to being queen for a year, Bogan is also a champion at showing poultry. She has been grand champion for turkeys once and reserve grand champion twice.

Claire Morris, a member of the Farmers & Friends 4-H from Jamestown was the queen runner-up. Madison Leslie, a member of the Barnyard Kids in Jamestown, was named fair princess. Ellie Harlow, a member of Showtime 4-H Club was also a queen candidate. Other princess candidates were Karlie Harlow, a member of Showtime 4-H Club; Gracelyn Heider, a member of Husky Hustlers; and Taylor Warner, a member of Prime Producers and the Greeneview-GCCC FFA.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

