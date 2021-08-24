Friends experience the fair together

XENIA — Before the Greene County Fair opened on its official first day, Riley Krall, Gracie Heider, Ella Krall, and Lia Johnson sat at a picnic table near the animal barns.

They are classmates and friends away from fair, and during fair week, the girls have been co-workers for multiple years. When it is not fair time, the girls said they look forward to it all year long.

“We all have been doing it together for six years,” Johnson said.

Heider said the group has been reserve grand champion dairy feeders for the past three years. The Fairborn High School sophomores were scheduled to participate with dairy heifers Monday night.

“We take female cows and we breed them,” Heider said.

Each girl is a member of the Husky Hustlers 4-H Club.

Riley Krall said they do not sell their animals.

“We have a dairy cheese sale,” Heider said. “That’s how we get money for the year.”

The group is multi-talented.

Besides dealing with Dairy Heifers, Heider shows goats and dairy steers. During the calf scramble Sunday night, Heider emerged a winner. She was the only female to win one.

The Kralls show hogs. Ella Krall likes an opportunity the fair provides her.

“One thing about doing the fair is you get to meet people from different places,” she said.

The food experience is an aspect of the fair that appeals to Heider.

“We have a cookout at the fair,” she said. “The food is one of the best parts of the fair.”

Darryl McGee | Greene County News Lia Johnson, Ella Krall, Gracie Heider, and Riley Krall are friends whio have worked together at the fair for six years. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_DSC_0003.jpg Darryl McGee | Greene County News Lia Johnson, Ella Krall, Gracie Heider, and Riley Krall are friends whio have worked together at the fair for six years.

