Past champions participate in Market Hog Show

XENIA — Two past champions participated in the 2021 Greene County Fair Market Hog Show Tuesday.

Caden Church and Taylor Warner put their award-winning skills to work during the competitive event. In 2017, Church had a reserve champion Barrow and last year Warner earned reserve recognition.

Like in 2017, blindness did not stop Church from having success. His award-winning pig was third overall in the barn this year. The 13-year-old Cedarville eighth grader thinks highly of his fair participation.

“I think it’s good you have responsibility of taking care of your animal,” Church, a member of Farmers and Friends 4-H, said. “It teaches you a lot of life-long responsibilities.”

Church also mentioned benefits the fair provides to kids.

“I look forward to the fair every year,” Church said. “It gives time for kids to show animals and socialize.”

He was in myriad pig events this year.

Warner is a 15-year-old who resides in Jamestown. During the upcoming school year, she will be in the 10th grade at Greeneview High School.

Warner, a member of Prime Producers 4-H and Greeneview’s FFA is in her seventh year. She has a positive view of being involved with the fair.

“I enjoy hanging out with my friends,” Warner said. “Last year, I won reserve.”

Warner said that she owns multiple animals — three pigs, four goats, one turkey, and a pen of three chickens.

One aspect of being at the fair is important to Warner.

“Meeting people is something that means a lot to me,” she said.

Like Church, she was also in several swine classes.

