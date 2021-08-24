Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

It was cuteness overload! Local babies participated in a race at the 2021 Greene County Fair to see who could crawl to their parent first during the annual Diaper Derby Contest. The event was sponsored by Soin Medical Center and gifts were handed out.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

It was cuteness overload! Local babies participated in a race at the 2021 Greene County Fair to see who could crawl to their parent first during the annual Diaper Derby Contest. The event was sponsored by Soin Medical Center and gifts were handed out.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News

It was cuteness overload! Local babies participated in a race at the 2021 Greene County Fair to see who could crawl to their parent first during the annual Diaper Derby Contest. The event was sponsored by Soin Medical Center and gifts were handed out.