Mmmmm, donuts!

XENIA — A new donut shop has come to Xenia.

Glazed Donut Eatery has taken over the building on North Detroit Street that was once occupied by Stan the Donut Man. Glazed officially opened on July 19 and a grand opening was held four days later.

Multiple factors went into owner Clay Fillinger deciding to open up his own place.

“One of my good friends (Ryan Tripp) is the owner of Donut Haus in Springboro,” Fillinger said. “I worked in there and enjoyed it. I enjoy cooking and baking.”

Fillinger made the decision to open up the business at the beginning of 2019. Many steps were involved.

“It started with pre-planning; finding contractors to help create the vision; and placing the vision on paper to see what it looks like,” Fillinger said.

After the vision was finalized, the blueprint was sent to the county and then the permit process then started.

“In Greene County, they are very strict,” Fillinger said. “They make sure you are on point. They make sure no steps are skipped.”

So far, Glazed has received a lot of support from the community. He said people are glad to see donuts back on North Detroit.

“Everybody is super excited for us to be here. Everybody who works for local government has been very supportive,” Fillinger said. “K&G Bike Center; Los Mariachis; and Devil Wind have gone beyond being supportive. All have been super supportive.”

Although Glazed has only been open for a little over a week, Fillinger said the business is seeing repeat customers.

“I am seeing faces come back,” Fillinger said. “In one week, we already have regulars.”

Fillinger said he is in a fantastic location.

“We’re here. This is us,” Fillinger said. “We are in a great position with the bike path and traffic. We are looking at satellite stores.”

Fillinger said his mother is from Xenia and works at Glazed. He lives in Wilmington. It is mostly family that works at the business. Fillinger enjoys being a part of the Xenia community.

“I love it. Everyone here is so nice, supportive, and understanding, Fillinger said. “Everybody here grew up knowing this was a donut shop. They are trying to relive memories. People came here as kids. Now, they are bringing their own kids here.”

Glazed is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until all the donuts are sold) Tuesday through Friday. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until all the donuts are sold) on Saturday and Sunday. Glazed is not open on Monday.

Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_GLAZED1.jpg Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_GLAZED2.jpg Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_GLAZED3.jpg Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_GLAZED4.jpg Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_GLAZED5.jpg Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_GLAZED6.jpg Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_GLAZED7.jpg Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_GLAZED8.jpg Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_GLAZED9.jpg Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_GLAZED10.jpg Photos by Darryl McGee | Greene County News Glazed Donut Eatery recently opened on North Detroit Street.

Glazed Donut Eatery opens on North Detroit

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534