HearingLife adds new doctor

XENIA — Dr. Kimberly Combs has joined the staff of HearingLife – Hearing Aids (formerly Avada of Xenia).

The Ohio native resides in Lebanon was in South Carolina before joining the Xenia location.

“I had a choice between Xenia and other places,” Combs said. “I had never been to Xenia. After I visited the community, I loved the office and staff. I love the community. They seem to be excited that I am here. I am looking for more opportunities to get involved in the community.”

In the past, Combs worked in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas. She spent nearly two years in South Carolina.

“I was able to transfer within the company. I was able to come back home,” Combs said. “The Xenia office became available. After I visited Xenia, I gladly accepted this position.”

Combs said that she is looking forward to meeting more people in the community.

Combs has earned her doctorate degree in audiology from AT Still University and has been providing comprehensive diagnostic and rehabilitative hearing healthcare since 1992.

Combs, a certified member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, specializes in comprehensive hearing assessments, as well as in the fitting of digital hearing instruments and assistive listening devices. She understands how new technology can improve the human ability to communicate, as well as improve quality of life.

Combs said hearing loss is the third most health condition for older adults in the United States. she said that more than a billion young adults are at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe hearing practices.

Combs said that one of her goals goal in Xenia is to bring awareness to the community that hearing loss is a health concern.

“It is treatable. I want people to know that there is so much to gain from addressing your hearing loss,” she said. “There are a lot of health benefits to treating hearing loss. People that don’t address it are at-risk of being three times more likely to fall than people who treat their hearing loss.”

One of the most important accomplishments in Combs’ working career took place during the COVID pandemic.

“One of the things I was able to do that was new to me was join the HearingLife National Remote Care Team during COVID,” Combs said. “We were able to do a lot of things remotely. Because we have have offices in 42 states, we covered everybody.”

Combs started working with HearingLife in March 2020.

“The National Care Team was put together as a response to COVID and states shutting down,” Combs said. “We constantly evaluated what we were doing and how we were doing it. We looked at how we effectively were addressing the hearing needs of patients without being able to have face-to-face interaction with them.”

HearingLife is located at 156 South Progress Drive, Suite B. For more information, call 937-376-2030, or visit hearinglife.com.

Combs https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_COMBS.jpg Combs

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534