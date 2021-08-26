Greenewood Manor’s beds will be sold

XENIA — At its weekly meeting, Greene County Commissioners approved the selling of the beds belonging to Greenewood Manor. The county-owned nursing and rehabilitation facility is officially scheduled to close Friday, July 30.

A past resolution cited the population of the county home being “too small for economical and efficient operation.”

Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said the lone bid came from Laurel Health Care Company, based in Westerville.

“We shopped it to everybody that was interested,” Huddleson said.

The transaction will consist of a total of 85 non-licensed nursing home beds being sold. Each bed will be sold for $12,500 for a total of $1,062,500.

Bids were opened for property no longer needed for public use by the county’s skilled nursing facility June 29. County administration reviewed the lone bid.

Huddleson said that the beds will be sold with medicare-certification only.

“Medicaid said when you stop providing services, you no longer have Medicaid certification,” Huddleson said.

Huddleson said the bid is lower because the county no longer has dual certification from Medicare and Medicaid.

Although Greenewood Manor currently has no residents living at its facility, a small crew of employees has been retained. There had been the expectation that a readmission or more might take place.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl L. McGee at 937-502-4534

