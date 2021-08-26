GMH receives five-star rating

XENIA — Greene Memorial Hospital has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The rating was to acknowledge GMH’s overall quality.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is a division of the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Its Overall Hospital Quality Star rating uses five categories to grade a medical center.

The categories are mortality rate, safety of care, readmission rate, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

“The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reviews hospitals across the nation on quality outcomes including readmission, patient experience, timely and effective care, safety of care and mortality,” Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care and Operations Erica Schneider said. “Greene Memorial Hospital performed above average in each of those areas, earning the five-star rating.”

GMH did not have to apply for the rating. Schneider said that all hospitals in the nation have the opportunity to earn the rating.

“This recognition was not sought out,” Schneider said. “It was earned through the hard work and dedication of our team members who provide such high-quality care to the Greene County community.”

In order to receive the rating, public input is taken into consideration.

“Our hospitals send patients patient experience surveys, giving patients an opportunity to share direct feedback on the care, communication, and compassion we provide,” Schneider said. “We are honored each time a patient chooses Greene Memorial Hospital, as it’s a sign that they trust us with their care. We consistently receive feedback through patient comments and more formal surveys and Greene Memorial Hospital routinely performs above average.”

Schneider feels the rating says something about GMH and the quality of service that it provides.

“Earning a five-star rating from CMS is a high bar to achieve,” she said. “We are very proud of this rating, as it means we are providing a high level of care and excellent outcomes for our patients. “We are proud of the care we provide for our community. Being able to deliver high-quality care close to home is part of our mission at Kettering Health, and we are so proud of our team members’ dedication to our patients.”

Schneider said the rating is a high standard to reach in the State of Ohio. The organization is proud to deliver such a level of high-quality care for Greene County.

“We have a gem of a hospital right here in Xenia,” she said. “Our team at Greene Memorial Hospital is dedicated to our community, and we are proud to provide high-quality care and patient experience.”

Said President Josefer Montes: “The five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is further proof of the high-quality care our patients can expect when they arrive at Greene Memorial Hospital. This level of care is only possible because of our employees who are committed to being their best and supporting every patient that enters our facility.”

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534