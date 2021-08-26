New sidewalks coming to WU campus

Submitted photos The construction of a series of sidewalks from Wilberforce University’s Alumni Multiplex on North Bickett Road leading to U.S. 42 is underway. The project is scheduled to be finished Aug. 7.
WILBERFORCE — Students attending Wilberforce University will soon be able to walk safely from the campus on North Bickett Road in Wilberforce to surrounding businesses.
Construction of a series of sidewalks from the university’s alumni multiplex leading to U.S. 42 has begun and is scheduled to be finished Aug. 7. The sidewalks lead to a Speedway gas station and convenience store and a post office branch at U.S 42 and Brush Row Road, which is a popular walking trail for Wilberforce students and employees. The route is a path for fast-moving vehicles, the university said in a release.
“We are always concerned about the safety of our students,” Wilberforce University COO William Woodson said. “Constructing these new sidewalks means our students will have a clearly defined, protected walking path along North Bickett Road and S.R. 42. We also want the local community to know the university is providing all measures to maintain a safe environment.”
The cost of the 1,400-foot sidewalk is $39,920 with $5,000 being contributed by Xenia Township.
