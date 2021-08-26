GCCC has new secondary education director

XENIA — Rob Robinson has been hired as the new Greene County Career Center director of secondary education.

He comes to Xenia from the Springboro Community City School District.

“Being in central office at Springboro made me realize I wanted to be around students,” Robinson said. “I am very excited to be in a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility like GCCC. I am excited to be here and take this place to a new level.”

He officially started on July 19 and although Robinson has been on campus only for a short time, he has goals in mind.

“One of the goals I have is to really learn and observe what’s happening and what is expected from us,” Robinson said. “I am wanting to set a focus on what we’re honing in on this year.”

Robinson has not always been in education. He spent the first nine years of his career in finance and accounting. At one point, Robinson realized that he wanted to get into the educational field.

“I applied for a position at the Warren County Career Center,” Robinson said.

He eventually took a position with the Springboro Community City School District. While there, Robinson helped the district financially.

“I took a small budget and was able to reduce it and save a quarter of a million dollars,” he said.

Robinson also spent time at Kings High School where he made a major contribution.

“I started business academy. I took it from one class to an entire program,” Robinson said.

Robinson also has experience teaching at the collegiate level. Being an adjunct at Cincinnati State he was able to teach college classes at Kings.

Robinson would like to make similar impacts at GCCC.

“I want to look at growth,” he said. “I want to help students grow and be better. As an administrative staff, how do we commit resources to help the teachers?”

Robinson said he has not noticed many differences in working in Greene County as opposed to other schools.

“The biggest difference I see is the investment in this career center as opposed to the Warren County Career Center,” Robinson said.

Robinson is liking the transition process to his new position.

“It’s been good,” Robinson said. “The people are really nice and accommodating. I have received good direction from GCCC Superintendent David Deskins.”

Deskins is pleased with Robinson.

“Rob is a welcome addition to our leadership team,” Deskins said. “He brings to the position experience both in career-technical and comprehensive education platforms. He also brings a strong background in business and technology. His leadership will continue to allow GCCC to build our local workforce with well-trained students who possess the foundation for college and are ready for the world of work.”

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

