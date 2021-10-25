Betty Jacks turns 100

JAMESTOWN – By her quiet demeanor, you would never know that Barbara Elizabeth Steiner Jacks is about to turn a century old.

“She looks more like a youthful 80-year-old,” said Elaine Wolf, Betty’s friend and caregiver of three years.

“Betty” as she’s known, was born Oct. 29, 1921, to Floyd and Dorothy Steiner of Jamestown. When she was growing up she milked cows and delivered milk and cream to people in town. Her sister, Janice Liming, and brother, Don Steiner, are living and in their 90s according to Wolf.

“She married Howard Jacks on Sept. 25 in 1948, she still wears a thin gold wedding band even though Howard passed in 1993,” Wolf said. “She married a farmer and they raised chickens and she sold eggs. Later, she and her husband moved to a 250-acre farm where they raised hogs and grew grain. They had a big garden on their farm on Federal Road and Betty loved to can, she did hundreds of quarts of vegetables.”

They had two children, daughter Elaine Corbin, and a son Michael Jacks, who died in a car accident in 2017. Jacks has three granddaughters; Christy Jobe, Kelly Prough, and Lindsey Jacks. A grandson Kirk Jacks, six great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

Throughout her long life, Jacks has attended Jamestown Church of Christ where she’s known for caring for the children and babies in the nursery.

“She loved to rock the babies,” said Wolf, who also attends church with Jacks, and together they attend “Young at Heart” church outings. “Believe it or not, she’s very social. She likes to send cards to people.”

So what does one get a centenarian for their birthday?

“She loves chocolate, if it’s chocolate she’ll take it,” Wolf said.

To celebrate Betty Jacks 100th birthday, Wolf is having a card shower for Betty and is inviting friends, family, church members, and the public to send Betty a card to 1856 Irvin Road, Jamestown, Ohio, 45335. There will be an open house in Betty’s honor at Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington St. from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

By Karen Rase

