Incumbents retain seats on Bellbrook board of education

XENIA — Three incumbents retained their seats on the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District Board of Education Tuesday, while a newcomer won the final seat according to unofficial results.

Audra Dorn (2,575 votes) and Mike Kinsey (2,501) were re-elected, while Heidi Anderson (2,020) won the third available full term in a back-and-forth battle with former superintendent Keith St. Pierre (1,975). Kevin Price, a current board member, beat Sarah Williamson, 2,329-1,316, in the race to fill an unexpired term.

“I’m honored by the responsibility entrusted to me to represent all of our students, our teachers, and our community,” Kinsey said. “I plan on playing whatever role I can to reunify our fractured community by kick-starting productive conversations and working alongside my fellow board members to grow Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School’s long-standing tradition of excellence.”

Added Price, “I am deeply humbled and grateful to the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek community for entrusting me to continue serving on the school board. I look forward to working with everyone in our community for the betterment of our school system in every area. Needless to say, the last couple of years have been very challenging due to the levy issue and COVID. I am anticipating brighter days ahead when we can finally focus on our primary purpose … the education of our children.”

St. Pierre had the lead at various stages of the reporting process including a three-vote lead this morning before the final unofficial results were released.

“I wish the newly elected board members and the school district well,” he said. “Thanks to those who supported my candidacy and voted for me.”

Beavercreek school board

Incumbents Krista Hunt (7,412 votes) and JoAnn Rigano (6,915) retained their seats and will be joined by Carl Fischer IV, who received 5,740 votes.

Cedar Cliff school board

Incumbent Christopher Cross (517), Brittnay Gillaugh (508), and incumbent Maria Waymire (484) were elected.

Greeneview school board

Megan Smith (978) and incumbents Scott Powers (860), and Angela Reagan (815) won the three available seats.

Bellbrook City Council

Incumbent Forest Greenwood was re-elected, leading all four candidates with 1,406 votes. Brady Harding (1,256), and Katherine Cyphers (1,244) won the other available seats.

Jamestown Village Council

Incumbents Anita Chaney (238 votes), Jonathan Crosswhite (232), and Joel Armlovich (201) were re-elected along with Kyle Calhoun, who edged Lefonda Sue McDaniel, 174-173.

Beavercreek Township Trustees

Incumbents Tom Kretz (6,717) and Debborah Wallace (5,191), retained their seats in a three-way race with Joseph Jenkins (3,988).

Caesarscreek Township Trustees

Incumbent Donald VanTress (196) retained his seat and will be joined on the board by Tim Kerns (147).

Miami Township Trustees

Incumbent Donald Hollister (1,117), and Marilan Moir (1,020) were elected.

New Jasper Township Trustees

Incumbent Mike Horsley was re-elected with 449 votes, and will be joined by newcomer Philip Clevenger, who edged incumbent Lisa Townsend, 207-199.

Ross Township Trustees

Mark Campbell (168) and incumbent James Spahr (154) were elected to the board.

Sugarcreek Township Trustees

Incumbent Fred Cramer (1,400), and former trustee Marvin Moeller (1,147) were elected.

Several close margins could trigger an automatic recount, per Ohio laws. The official canvas is set to take place Nov. 16.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

