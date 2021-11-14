Cedarville pilot is ‘Top Gun’ in his field

CEDARVILLE — Anthony Montecalvo, not only watched “Top Gun” when it came out in 1986, he’s lived the dream of being an F-16 pilot.

Commissioned in the Air Force ROTC program in 1984, Montecalvo entered the pilot training program and was selected to fly the F-16. After graduating in 1985, he spent two years flying the plane in Spain and three years at Homestead Air Force Base, Florida.

“In 1991, I left active duty and joined the Air Force Reserve,” the retired lieutenant colonel said. “At Wright-Patterson, I spent six years flying the F-16 and the C-141.” Montecalvo then joined the Ohio Air National Guard at Springfield Airport, where he would spend the next 13 years.

After retiring from the Air Force in February 2011, he became an engineer (civil service) at the base, retiring in April 2021.

“The F-35 is our newest fighter, that jet has tremendous capabilities,” said Montecalvo, who added flying the F-16 was a great experience.

“Well honestly, it was very thrilling and challenging,” he said. “We were on an important mission for our country. We flew night and day. The last 10 years I was at Springfield we were a training squadron, we taught other pilots how to fly the F-16.”

The F-16’s top speed is 1,500 mph. The engine produces 28,000 pounds of thrust and maximum altitude is 50,000 feet.

While today is a day all veterans are honored, Montecalvo said it was an honor for him to serve the country for 36 years in uniform and as a civilian.

”I support our military,” he said. “Those that are serving now and our veterans as well. We still have the greatest Air Force in the world.”

Montecalvo has been a Cedarville resident for 22 years. He and his wife, Brenda, an optometrist in Beavercreek, enjoy riding and boarding horses and volunteering at their church, Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Springfield in their spare time.

Montecalvo https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_image0.jpeg Montecalvo Submitted photo Anthony Montecalvo was an F-16 pilot. Commissioned in the Air Force ROTC program in 1984, Montecalvo entered the pilot training program and was selected to fly the F-16. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/11/web1_DSC_0035.jpg Submitted photo Anthony Montecalvo was an F-16 pilot. Commissioned in the Air Force ROTC program in 1984, Montecalvo entered the pilot training program and was selected to fly the F-16.

By Karen Rase krase@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.